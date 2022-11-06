National Philanthropy Day luncheon to honor local residents

More than 130 events across North America will soon be held to celebrate National Philanthropy Day, which pays tribute to the extraordinary contributions that charitable giving and volunteerism have made to society.

Each year, Nov. 15 marks this special day, with the purpose of recognizing the great contributions of philanthropy to the enrichment of our world.

The Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will celebrate National Philanthropy Day at the Lunda Center on Nov. 15. The National Philanthropy Day luncheon will recognize the following local award recipients, nominated by local nonprofit organizations and selected by the AFP Chapter Board of Directors:

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Pat Ruda

Outstanding Philanthropists: Ron & Jane Rada

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: Weiser Brothers

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Jonah Larson

President’s Award: Mandy Hansel

“National Philanthropy Day is such a great celebration of the generosity in our community, and we are thrilled to honor these deserving 2022 recipients,” shares AFP Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter President Taylor Wilmoth. “This event also important as it provides a platform to increase public awareness of the importance of philanthropy. We look forward to a great crowd in two weeks to help recognize and thank those whose passion and benevolence are changing the world!”

The Association of Fundraising Professionals represents 30,000 fundraisers in 222 chapters throughout the world, working to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education and certification programs. The association fosters development and growth of fundraising professionals and promotes high ethical standards in the fundraising profession.

Established in the late 1970s, the Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter includes more than 65 members representing for-profit and not-for-profit organizations from western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.