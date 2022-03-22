National Poison Prevention Week: Child consumption of THC edibles a growing concern

The FDA has warned of increased reports of adverse effects -- and an uptick in calls to Poison Control -- due to certain THC products, and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is seeing a rise in associated ER visits.

Manufacturers can use delta 8 THC, a psychoactive substance found in cannabis (marijuana or hemp), in concentrated form to make ingestible products like gummy candies, which have grown in popularity. Delta 8 products are not evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any form, and can be especially harmful to children and animals.

"A year ago, we essentially never saw cases of (THC ingestion) in children, and now it's a regular occurence," says Gundersen emergency medicine physician Dr. Benjamin Orozco. "We've absolutely seen cases needing hospitalization."

Technically legal in Wisconsin, there is a gray area. A July 2021 article from the Wisconsin Legislative Council notes "although a substance meeting the definition of 'hemp' is legal for purposes of state and federal controlled substances laws, uncertainty surrounds whether delta 8 THC, when converted from hemp-derived CBD, falls within the definition of hemp or instead constitutes synthetic THC."

The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp and derivatives of cannabis with less than 0.3% delta 9 THC from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act. But if the conversion of delta 8 THC from hemp derived CBD "renders the substance synthetically or chemically synthesized," if would be classified by the DEA as a Schedule I drug.

While adults may be able to use cannabis products without issue -- some studies have shown delta 8 THC could help with select medical conditions -- these products are much more potent than hemp cannabis raw extract and can cause poor reactions. And adding the substance to edible goods makes it more enticing to children, who may think they are normal sweets.

While the FDA has received a relatively low number of reports of adverse events to delta 8 products, with a total of 104 between Dec. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2022, 55% of those cases required medical evaluation or hospitalization, with side effects such as hallucination, vomiting, tremors, and loss of consciousness.

Calls to national Poison Control centers were significantly higher, with 2,362 cases between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022. Over 40% of cases involved individuals under age 18, with 82% of unintentional exposure cases among children. Among all cases, 70% required health care evaluation and 8% resulted in admission to a critical care unit. One pediatric death was reported.

Gundersen, part of the Wisconsin Poison Center Network, has seen a rise in both adult and child ER visits due to consumption of edible THC. Overdose is possible, Orozco says, as, unlike with smoking marijuana, the effects may not kick in for a half hour or more, which can lead to overconsumption.

"We've had adults come in with stroke-like symptoms," Orozco says.

Delta 8 products, sold in the form of sweets in non-child safe packaging, are a recipe for non-fatal pediatric poisonings, Orozco says.

"If you have a small child who has enough delta 8 THC to make a regular, habitually using adult that weighs (many times more) feel (the effects), it's pretty obvious you can expect to have a problem," Orozco says. Side effects in children include non responsiveness or agitation.

If adults do purchase THC products, Orozco emphasizes the need to keep what is "essentially candy flavored poison" to children out of reach and locked away out of sight. Usage is a personal choice for adults, Orozco says, but he cautions just because these items are sold in a store doesn't mean there can't be side effects or safety concerns.

To reach the Wisconsin Poison Center, call 1-800-222-1222. Text POISON to 797979 to save the contact information for poison control in your phone.

