This summer, Happy Dancing Turtle will host four nature-based day camps for kids aged pre-K through sixth grade at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.
Eco Campers will learn about environmental topics through activities, games, crafts, stories, outdoor exploration, play and a whole lot of fun. "The Driftless Region boasts a unique natural landscape. Being able to learn about it through hands-on exploration is amazing. I could not be happier about our host location for camp this summer," said camp director Nora Woodworth.
The weeklong Eco Camps are separated by age group:
- June 12-16: Grades 1-2.
- June 26-30: Grades 5-6.
- July 10-14: Grades 3-4.
- July 24-28: Pre-K and kindergarten.
For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/DriftlessEcoCampReg.
People are also reading…
Headquartered in Pine River, Minnesota, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Learn more at happydancingturtle.org.