This summer, Happy Dancing Turtle will host four nature-based day camps for kids aged pre-K through sixth grade at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.

Eco Campers will learn about environmental topics through activities, games, crafts, stories, outdoor exploration, play and a whole lot of fun. "The Driftless Region boasts a unique natural landscape. Being able to learn about it through hands-on exploration is amazing. I could not be happier about our host location for camp this summer," said camp director Nora Woodworth.

The weeklong Eco Camps are separated by age group:

June 12-16: Grades 1-2.

June 26-30: Grades 5-6.

July 10-14: Grades 3-4.

July 24-28: Pre-K and kindergarten.

For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/DriftlessEcoCampReg.

Headquartered in Pine River, Minnesota, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Learn more at happydancingturtle.org.