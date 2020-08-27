 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navigate detour before fetching chicken
0 comments

Navigate detour before fetching chicken

{{featured_button_text}}

Those who have purchased tickets or plan to attend the Harry J. Olson Senior Center Chickecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 should be aware of the road construction taking place on the North Side.

Drivers coming from the south side or north of Gillette Street will want to take Gillette Street and turn at the stoplights north of Logan High School to access Onalaska Street. Onalaska Street will go past the Senior Center where attendees will pick up their chicken orders in the parking lot.

Drivers coming from the north will want to turn left after McDonald's on to Cunningham Street and then right on Prospect to North Street. Turn left on North Street and go two blocks to the Senior Center.

Tickets are required to pick up orders. With questions contact the office at 608-781-2122 and leave a message, or for direct contact call 608-783-4076.

Additional thanks go to all of those who participated in the “Save the Building” campaign. Donations and pledges are still being accepted.     

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Milwaukee Police Association President Dale Bormann Jr. at Milwaukee Rotary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News