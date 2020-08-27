Navigate detour before fetching chicken

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those who have purchased tickets or plan to attend the Harry J. Olson Senior Center Chickecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 should be aware of the road construction taking place on the North Side.

Drivers coming from the south side or north of Gillette Street will want to take Gillette Street and turn at the stoplights north of Logan High School to access Onalaska Street. Onalaska Street will go past the Senior Center where attendees will pick up their chicken orders in the parking lot.

Drivers coming from the north will want to turn left after McDonald's on to Cunningham Street and then right on Prospect to North Street. Turn left on North Street and go two blocks to the Senior Center.

Tickets are required to pick up orders. With questions contact the office at 608-781-2122 and leave a message, or for direct contact call 608-783-4076.

Additional thanks go to all of those who participated in the “Save the Building” campaign. Donations and pledges are still being accepted.

