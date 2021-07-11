Neal and Mary Taylor to receive CWU Human Rights Award

The La Crosse Area Church Women United movement will host its annual Human Rights Celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 701 Wells St., Onalaska.
Featured speakers include Bishop Todd Ebbert and Dr. Neal Taylor.
Taylor and his late wife, Mary, will be presented the 2021 CWU Human Rights Award.
Neal and Mary Taylor and their children arrived in La Crosse in 1973 from Seattle, Washington, where Neal was the director of pediatric orthopedic rehabilitation in a Seattle hospital. At Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, Neal established and directed the Physical and Medical Rehabilitation Department. He retired in 2000.
Dr. Taylor served as a physician in the Vietnam War in 1966. Although Taylor had no contact with the Hmong population while he was in Vietnam, he nevertheless knew of their contribution to the United States military, and he recognized the need to help the Hmong refugees establish a new life in La Crosse. In 1994, he and Mary received a $30,000 research grant through the Gundersen Clinic to use the Initial Teaching Alphabet to help the Hmong (a people without a written tradition) learn English. Mary, Neal and Hmong interpreters initially taught Hmong adults and children at homes and later at Hamilton Elementary School. They used Hmong folktales, art, booklets, bus rides and field trips to local stores to assist the Hmong students learn to speak and write in English. Mary and Carol Miller later recorded many life stories of the Hmong people.
Dr. Taylor stated that the grant provided employment for Hmong interpreters, but perhaps the greatest achievement was to witness the Hmong people’s realization that they “belonged.” Dr. Taylor said how thrilled he and Mary were when students were able to write: “This is my house. This is my garden. This is my school.”
The Taylors’ work with the Hmong community is not the only example of their contribution to humanitarian efforts in La Crosse. When the Taylors arrived in the Coulee Region, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) was a small congregation of approximately 130 members. Dr. Taylor and Mary worked with the members to raise the funds necessary to complete the building of their chapel on Wells Street. One year after his arrival in La Crosse, Dr. Taylor was named bishop of the congregation, and he was instrumental in increasing the membership and faith. Because the ward (parish) boundary extended east to Sparta, south to Viroqua, north to Whitehall, and west to Winona, Minnesota, it was difficult for some members of the church to attend services each Sunday.
“There were times I didn’t even go to the church on Sunday,” said Dr. Taylor. “Instead I would get in my car and go visit everybody ‘out in the hills.’” Some of Dr. Taylor’s achievements as bishop included the reactivation of Mormons who had “been left by the wayside,” and enlisting the help of non-members of the church to teach adults and youth. Today the membership of the Latter-Day Saints congregation in the region exceeds 550.
The Taylors’ activity with the Hmong and the LDS communities converged in 1990, when the couple was instrumental in organizing a Hmong Branch of the Latter-Day Saints Church in La Crosse. Dr. Taylor recalls many quilting bees, Christmas parties, dinners, sporting and scouting activities that included both Hmong members and non-Hmong members gathering together. Today, Dr. Taylor’s home is filled with photos, scrapbooks, letters, artwork and other documents that detail the Taylors’ valuable contribution to the betterment of hundreds in the region.