Neal and Mary Taylor to receive CWU Human Rights Award

Dr. Taylor stated that the grant provided employment for Hmong interpreters, but perhaps the greatest achievement was to witness the Hmong people’s realization that they “belonged.” Dr. Taylor said how thrilled he and Mary were when students were able to write: “This is my house. This is my garden. This is my school.”

The Taylors’ work with the Hmong community is not the only example of their contribution to humanitarian efforts in La Crosse. When the Taylors arrived in the Coulee Region, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) was a small congregation of approximately 130 members. Dr. Taylor and Mary worked with the members to raise the funds necessary to complete the building of their chapel on Wells Street. One year after his arrival in La Crosse, Dr. Taylor was named bishop of the congregation, and he was instrumental in increasing the membership and faith. Because the ward (parish) boundary extended east to Sparta, south to Viroqua, north to Whitehall, and west to Winona, Minnesota, it was difficult for some members of the church to attend services each Sunday.