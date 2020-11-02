Neal Zygarlicke begins work as chamber CEO

Neal Zygarlicke officially took office Monday as chief executive officer of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

Zygarlicke holds his Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on servant leadership from Viterbo University, and is active in the community, serving on the board of directors for the Viterbo Alumni Association and Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

“I am pleased to begin my journey serving our Chamber Members and the business community. The hiring committee, Chamber staff, and many individuals throughout the community have given me a warm welcome,” he said. “I am excited for the opportunity and look forward to working with the many good people and businesses within the La Crosse area.”

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce unites more than 580 businesses to offer programs and services to grow Greater La Crosse and enhance quality of life.

