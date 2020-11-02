Neal Zygarlicke begins work as chamber CEO

Zygarlicke holds his Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on servant leadership from Viterbo University, and is active in the community, serving on the board of directors for the Viterbo Alumni Association and Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.
“I am pleased to begin my journey serving our Chamber Members and the business community. The hiring committee, Chamber staff, and many individuals throughout the community have given me a warm welcome,” he said. “I am excited for the opportunity and look forward to working with the many good people and businesses within the La Crosse area.”
The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce unites more than 580 businesses to offer programs and services to grow Greater La Crosse and enhance quality of life.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
“I am excited for the opportunity and look forward to working with the many good people and businesses within the La Crosse area.” Neal Zygarlicke, new Chamber CEO
"I am excited for the opportunity and look forward to working with the many good people and businesses within the La Crosse area."