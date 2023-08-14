Three Winona nursing homes received nearly $920,000 in new state funding Aug. 1.

The funds are part of a $173 million bipartisan agreement recently passed by the state legislature.

Lake Winona Manor, Saint Anne Extended Health Care and Sauer Health Care received $333,408, $331,400, and $255,086, respectively.

The nursing homes will receive the same amounts next year.

Linda Atkinson, administrator for senior services at Winona Health, said funding was given to each nursing home based on the number of active beds in the facility.

Lake Winona Manor is a part of the Winona Health organization.

“There are restrictions on the use of these funds, and Lake Winona Manor will apply them accordingly,” Atkinson said.

“Nursing homes have been hit hard these last several years, and there was a great need at the Legislature this year to provide the support residents and workers required, state Rep. Gene Pelowski stated in a press release. “I was proud to support this bipartisan agreement that is delivering record funding to Minnesota’s nursing homes, including several in Winona.”

It’s not the only extra funding that local nursing homes are receiving, according to Atkinson.

She said is also “an 18-month, temporary increase in the daily rate the state pays for residents who are on Medicaid. The additional amount is $12.35 per day — and there are restrictions on these dollars as well. The state of Minnesota sets the rates for long-term care facilities, and this extra funding cannot impact the calculation of this rate setting process.”

Atkinson emphasized all of this funding is only short-term help.

“This support is appreciated; however, it is only temporary and does not provide the ongoing support that long-term care facilities need to care for our elders who require around-the-clock skilled services in our communities,” she said.

A representative from Sauer Health Care declined to comment for this story. Messages left with Saint Anne Extended Health Care were not returned.