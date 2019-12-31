You are the owner of this article.
Nearly $2,000 donated in lieu of parking tickets over the holidays in La Crosse
Nearly $2,000 donated in lieu of parking tickets over the holidays in La Crosse

A parking ticket in La Crosse cost as much as a donated meal or pair of gloves this holiday season, and a lot of community members were willing to pay the price.

The La Crosse Police Department launched its Food for Fines program in late November, where parking offenders could pay off their tickets in the form of nonperishable food or clothing donations instead of cash, and it was a success, according to Officer Dustin Darling.

“A lot of people prefer to donate to a good cause than to just pay cash,” Darling said of those who participated.

There was $1,130 worth of food and $640 worth of clothing donated up through Dec. 30, the final day the alternative payment option was offered, paying off 46 parking tickets. Donations were brought to Northside Community Pantry and Catholic Charities, and one more donation will be made later this week.

The La Crosse Parking Utility opted for this option because it had met its budget expectations for 2019 and thought it was a good way to spend additional funds. But it also was a chance for the department to celebrate the season of giving in its own way.

“The goal was to help out the community and bring out the holiday spirit,” Darling said. “It went very well.”

When asked if the city would participate in the program again next holiday season, Darling said if the budget panned out similarly for 2020, it's likely.

“This was really well received,” Darling said.

