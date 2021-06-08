 Skip to main content
Nearly half of eligible La Crosse County residents fully vaccinated, many local sites offering shots
Nearly half of eligible La Crosse County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and local healthcare providers urge those who have not yet done so to get their shots.

COVID vaccine for youth

Leah Misch, RN, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to brothers Lucas, 12, and Zach Adams, 14, at Gundersen Health System in Onalaska. Local sites began vaccinating youth 12 to 15 after final CDC approval May 10 of the Pfizer vaccine among the demographic. 

As of Tuesday, 5,273,004 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine had been administered statewide, including 120,156 in La Crosse County. A total of 58,535 La Crosse County residents, or 49.6%, have completed the vaccine series. 

Gundersen Health System has given over 83,000 vaccine doses across its facilities, while Mayo Clinic Health System throughout its Southwest Wisconsin sites has provided over 50,000 doses. 

Youth 12 and older are approved to have the Pfizer vaccine, of which Gundersen has given 900 doses to those age 12 to 15, and parents are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their child at Gundersen, Mayo, Weber Health Logistics, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Walgreens, Walmart or other vaccine sites.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and significantly lowers the risk of infection. This is especially important as many people travel, see family and friends, and enjoy summer activities that have largely returned to normal," Gundersen says. 

Vaccine appointments at Mayo can be scheduled via Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400. Walk-in appointments are also available during regular clinic hours. 

To schedule an appointment at Gundersen, visit your MyChart online portal or call 608-775-6829. Walk-ins are available at Gundersen's Onalaska Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 

Mayo emphasizes that vaccination has steeply decreased COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, and hospitalizations at Mayo in La Crosse remain low. All the current inpatients have either not yet been vaccinated or not completed the vaccine series.

 

Herd immunity occurs when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness), making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely.

 

 

 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

