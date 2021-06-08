Nearly half of eligible La Crosse County residents fully vaccinated, many local sites offering shots

Nearly half of eligible La Crosse County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and local healthcare providers urge those who have not yet done so to get their shots.

As of Tuesday, 5,273,004 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine had been administered statewide, including 120,156 in La Crosse County. A total of 58,535 La Crosse County residents, or 49.6%, have completed the vaccine series.

Gundersen Health System has given over 83,000 vaccine doses across its facilities, while Mayo Clinic Health System throughout its Southwest Wisconsin sites has provided over 50,000 doses.

Youth 12 and older are approved to have the Pfizer vaccine, of which Gundersen has given 900 doses to those age 12 to 15, and parents are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their child at Gundersen, Mayo, Weber Health Logistics, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Walgreens, Walmart or other vaccine sites.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and significantly lowers the risk of infection. This is especially important as many people travel, see family and friends, and enjoy summer activities that have largely returned to normal," Gundersen says.