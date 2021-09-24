Nearly two-thirds of local COVID cases among the unvaccinated, youth infections rising

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rates continue to be rated very high, with almost two thirds of infections occurring among those who haven't been inoculated.

For the seven-day period ending Sept. 21, the La Crosse County Health Department reported COVID-19 infections among those who have either not had the shots or have not completed the vaccine series to be 501 per 100,000 per week, compared to 189.7 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated. From Sept. 12 to 18, 459 cases were added, for an average of 65 per day.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two week period ending Sept. 21. The state's case burden was 661.6 per 100,000, with a +49% trajectory.

La Crosse County is also categorized at very high, with a burden of 616.9 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory.

Eight counties, including Trempealeau and Buffalo, have reached critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Sept. 24 had a seven-day average of 2,746 new cases per day for an 7.4% positivity rate. A total of 7,912 deaths were confirmed as of Friday, including 101 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 712,827, with 14,870 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in the month of August infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 1,413.7 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 98.5 per 100,000 and deaths 11.7 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 360.7 per 100,000; 11.5 per 100,000; and 1.1 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,115 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 23, including 331 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 50 and nine, respectively. For the two-week period ending Sept. 21, DHS reported no significant change in overall hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 57.8% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 22.1% of ventilators were in use.

Gundersen Health System reported last week the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the first time since early July, stating, "While one week doesn’t make a trend, teaming up with family, friends and neighbors to help limit COVID-related hospitalizations is a great step and can push case counts even lower in the weeks ahead."

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The La Crosse County Health Department for the week ending Sept. 12 put COVID cases among those in the K-12 age range at 450.7 per 100,000 per week, or 64.39 per 100,000 per day. The previous week, the daily rate was 40.45 per 100,000.

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Sept. 24 a case rate of 38.5 per 100,00 per day, up from 33.6 last week. In total from Sept. 15-21, 21 cases were confirmed, with 17 currently active. One classroom was closed and 360 close contacts due to in-school exposure were reported. A total of 156 individuals were required to quarantine.

"Thank you for all your help in following our mitigation strategies at school," Superintendent Aaron Engel wrote in an email to families. "We know some of our students do not like wearing masks and we greatly appreciate you helping to reinforce our school practices. We want to keep as many students in school as possible, so effectively wearing masks and social distancing is critical for in-person learning."

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

