Neighborhood Family Clinic increasing telemedicine visits during COVID-19

Like many medical facilities, Neighborhood Family Clinic has been limiting in-person visits at its locations, turning instead to telemedicine to meet the needs of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While telehealth services are not new to Neighborhood Family Clinic, Dr. Ted Thompson of the La Crosse facility says staff members have "made a complete total commitment" to effectively and smoothly utilizing the technology during this time of crisis.

Of the 19 providers, 14 are trained in conducting virtual visits, the vast majority of which are being done through video via a patient's smartphone, tablet or computer.

In order for community members of various income brackets to obtain health care during a time when many are financially struggling, the clinic is charging $19 per visit for established patients and $29 for new patients.

While clinic hours of operation have been reduced during COVID-19, medical providers are available for virtual appointments from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

"Our pricing is based on affordability -- we picked an extremely low cost number so that telemedicine is affordable to all individuals in our area," Thompson says.