Neighborhood Family Clinic increasing telemedicine visits during COVID-19

Like many medical facilities, Neighborhood Family Clinic has been limiting in-person visits at its locations, turning instead to telemedicine to meet the needs of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While telehealth services are not new to Neighborhood Family Clinic, Dr. Ted Thompson of the La Crosse facility says staff members have "made a complete total commitment" to effectively and smoothly utilizing the technology during this time of crisis.
Of the 19 providers, 14 are trained in conducting virtual visits, the vast majority of which are being done through video via a patient's smartphone, tablet or computer.
In order for community members of various income brackets to obtain health care during a time when many are financially struggling, the clinic is charging $19 per visit for established patients and $29 for new patients.
While clinic hours of operation have been reduced during COVID-19, medical providers are available for virtual appointments from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
"Our pricing is based on affordability -- we picked an extremely low cost number so that telemedicine is affordable to all individuals in our area," Thompson says.
Neighborhood Family Clinic during the past few weeks has conducted between five to eight virtual visits each day, a number expected to increase as area employers contract with the clinic.
Thompson says in a highly emotional and uncertain time, patients are grateful for the ability to connect with a health-care professional, whether face to face physically or virtually.
"At our in-clinic visits and with telemedicine visits we are finding people to be stressed physically, mentally and spiritually," Thompson says. "By actually talking with a medical provider and then seeing the provider (on screen) as well, there seems to be a reassurance and a level of support in their situation. They know that someone is there for them and that they are accessible and willing to help."
For more information on Neighborhood Family Clinic, which has locations in La Crosse, Onalaska, Sparta and Viroqua, visit http://mynfclinics.com. Walk-in visits at the facilities are not being accepted at this time and COVID-19 testing is not offered.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
