Neighborhood projects like the Trane All Abilities Park, Veterans Memorial Pool, pickleball facilities, Hixon Forest trails and the proposed Forest Hills tennis facility dominated the discussion Monday during the public hearing on the capital improvement program budget.
The La Crosse Plan Commission heard from dozens of people over 2½ hours Monday as they laid their priorities for city funding going into 2019. The public hearing is part of months-long process to narrow down $77.2 million in new borrowing requests down to the city’s self-imposed limit of $7.5 million
Jan Lucas and Jackie Czeiska both attended the meeting to support line items that allocated $100,000 and $125,000 in new borrowing for pickleball courts at Veterans Freedom Park and Myrick Park.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. Last year, it grew at 12.8 percent. That is huge,” Lucas said.
There are 218 people registered pickleball players in La Crosse, she said, and she expects more to sign up when the new facilities are available.
“Pickleball is an ageless sport,” Czeiska said. “It can be a sport that can be played with a 50-year-old, a 5-year-old, his mother or grandmother.”
The facilities also will encourage more visitors to La Crosse who will come to tournaments or just to participate in the sport, she said, holding up a sign that reads “Eat. Drink. Go Shopping” — all of which are things any tourists who visit La Crosse will need to do.
“Pickleball is going to bring a lot of people here to La Crosse. They’re going to spend their money because you know what they’re going to be doing, and that’s why, mayor and council and everybody else, we need those pickleball courts,” Czeiska said.
The theme of drawing in visitors to support La Crosse’s tourism industry was repeated throughout the evening with a number of projects, including trail restoration. Several members of the Outdoor Recreation Alliance board came to the meeting to support the city’s allocation of $200,000 in new borrowing toward trail management in 2019, saying the trails were what drew them to settle in the La Crosse area.
“Hardly a day goes by that we’re not on the trails,” said ORA board member Lisa Young, adding that the trails connected her family to the community when she moved here.
Members of the Trane All Abilities Park committee including Fran Formanek, Amy Hendrickson and Katie Bakke, advocated for the city to keep $1 million in funds from tax increment financing district 15.
“The fact of the matter is that this kind of park is going to draw people with children with disabilities into our area,” Formanek said.
Members of the fundraising committee for Veterans Memorial Pool also advocated that the city keep funding for the pool in the budget for 2019. The city last year allocated $1.49 million toward the $3.15 million project.
The proposal for the Forest Hills tennis court facility drew mixed reviews, with several community members speaking in favor of the project; although others raised concerns centering on stormwater drainage, lack of green space, parking and traffic at that location.
Sally Ruud of the Coulee Region Tennis Association asked the city to borrow $1 million toward eight outdoor courts and 16 indoor courts at Forest Hills for a project that will also be funded by donations from the association and other tennis groups.
“It would put La Crosse on the map for the western part of Wisconsin along with our other excellent resources,” Ruud said.
Tennis is also a sport that can be played by people of all ages, she said.
“There may be a few sore knees or sore shoulders, but we’re out there,” she said.
Neighbors of the proposed facility asked for the city to hold off on funding the project until there has been more public input.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and city staff will come back to the plan commission Sept. 10 with a narrowed down version of the budget. Kabat said last month he hopes to focus on funding street improvements through the process, saying the city has a significant backlog of needed repairs that are crucial to address.
Plan commission member Corliss Tischer noted that there were quite a few pricy parks and recreation projects submitted which were slated for new borrowing, saying she’d like the mayor and department heads to narrow those projects down.
“There’s just no way we can come up with that many millions of dollars in this budget. I’d like to see it picked: which one is the most important out of all of them?” Tischer said.
The budget can be found at cityoflacrosse.org.
Pickle ball lseems ridiculous unless this is for a senior park, sure meets the requirements of little or no exercise. I live near Powell Park, & it isn't much used unless the Boys & Girls club comes over once in awhile. Not sure the district is looking at what really makes a park viable for young people as well as older folks. Also might want to place at least one bench viewing where the kids are actually playing for the adults who accompany them. Powell has all the benches facing away from the equipment.
Stop feeding the parks director our tax dollars. Get infrastructure fixed first. The council is responsible for these decisions, call them and tell them enough is enough......
Does anyone use the new and improved Powell Park? I've never acutally seen anyone in that park after the improvements. It looks nice, I will admit.
Just the homeless guy sleeping behind the concrete wall on Jackson and West Ave.
Street repairs are urgently needed. Forget about the other non essential items. Exercise some fiscal restraint.
The squeaky wheel groups out in force pushing their objectives. The city leaders aren’t smart enough to listen to what wasn’t asked for and is in plain sight, fix the infrastructure. Instead they will build a pool for 2 and a half months use, build pickle ball courts, replicate the Myrick park children’s area, spend 50 million on the center and other pet projects. These so called leaders have never been able to determine a want from a need and the proof is in TAXES, they keep dreaming up more ways to tax, i.e. wheel tax, resort tax, room tax.
I am generally not in favor of spending that serves a small number of our community. Pickle ball? Tennis courts? Three months of the year pool? Bike paths? Let these people be sentenced to driving on La Crosse Street every day to possibly discern where our priorities might lay.
