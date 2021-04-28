Nerds on a Mission: Holmen robotics team wins state title

The two trophies made of LEGO blocks might not shine as bright as gilded chalices, but the awards Nerds On A Mission received as this year’s state champions are as treasured.
The Holmen FIRST LEGO League robotics team was one of 24 teams to compete in the Wisconsin FIRST LEGO League State Championship. This season, the league’s robot competitions have been held virtually and the judging done remotely. Judges from distant points around the country could view the operations of the robots entered in the competition.
“The team has had a phenomenal year,” said team coach Peggy Maricle. “They won the second place Robot Performance Award, the State Champions Award, and they will be advancing and taking part in the Greece Virtual Open, along with 200 teams from around the world, at the end of June.”
Competing with their robot named ROAM (Robot On A Mission), the young engineers programmed their unit to perform tasks referred to as missions. Each team receives a kit from FIRST LEGO League in August along with the year’s theme and the Challenge Field mat. The kit includes the snap together pieces to make the obstacles where the robot is programmed to perform a task when it arrives at the obstacles location.
Each year, competition is based on a theme; this year’s theme is Replay with a focus on physical activities.
“It’s about people being more active,” said Liam Maricle.
To compete at the state level, the team had to enter the qualifying tournament held last month. Each team is given three runs with the top score used to calculate the team’s standing.
The team also received nominations for the Global Innovation Awards for their Innovation Project. NOAM’s innovation was a vest that can be worn in the winter to help people keep warm.
“People aren’t as active in the winter,” said Cecelia Maricle. “There’s a pocket on the inside the vest where a bag with corn that’s heated is put. It keeps the chest warm.”
The Holmen team took part in a special judging session for their innovation project with five other nominated teams from around the state, and they were selected as one of the two semi-finalists to advance from Wisconsin.
The team is currently working to complete a number of essays about their Innovation Project.
“These essays will go through a multi-step judging and the week of May 10,” said Peggy Maricle. “They will be announcing the Top 20 finalist teams from around the world that will complete in the Global Innovation Awards competition at the end of June.”
Because of the COVID situation and the difficulty of many teams unable to work get together safely in person, the national and world competitions were cancelled. However, the international competition will be held virtually with Greece serving as host.
The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) program is designed to give students real-world engineering experience. FIRST LEGO® League’s three divisions inspire youth to experiment and grow their critical thinking and coding and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.
The league introduces science, technology, engineering and math to youth ages preschool to 16 years. Teams can have up to 10 members who gain problem-solving experiences through a guided, global robotics program. Through the experience, youth can gain confidence as they grow their knowledge and habits of learning.