Nerds on a Mission: Holmen robotics team wins state title

“It’s about people being more active,” said Liam Maricle.

To compete at the state level, the team had to enter the qualifying tournament held last month. Each team is given three runs with the top score used to calculate the team’s standing.

The team also received nominations for the Global Innovation Awards for their Innovation Project. NOAM’s innovation was a vest that can be worn in the winter to help people keep warm.

“People aren’t as active in the winter,” said Cecelia Maricle. “There’s a pocket on the inside the vest where a bag with corn that’s heated is put. It keeps the chest warm.”

The Holmen team took part in a special judging session for their innovation project with five other nominated teams from around the state, and they were selected as one of the two semi-finalists to advance from Wisconsin.

The team is currently working to complete a number of essays about their Innovation Project.

“These essays will go through a multi-step judging and the week of May 10,” said Peggy Maricle. “They will be announcing the Top 20 finalist teams from around the world that will complete in the Global Innovation Awards competition at the end of June.”