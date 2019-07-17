{{featured_button_text}}

Hog farmers Dayna Burtness and Nick Nguyen, of Nettle Valley Farm in Spring Grove, Minn., will hold a farm tour focused on permaculture and regenerative agriculture Sunday, July 28. Permaculture is short for "permanent agriculture." 

Burtness and Nguyen raise whole and half heritage breed pigs for direct sale, and incorporate permaculture principles on their farm. They also run an incubator farm program and host farmers raising livestock including meat goats, chickens, ducks and hair sheep.

The tour is part of the Land Stewardship Project's Farm Beginnings Program.

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter. You can reach her by phone at 608-791-8217 and by email jennifer.lu@lee.net.

