Network TV program profiles female tree climbers from Holmen

In the world of arboriculture, there’s often no substitute for climbing a tree.

The women who comprise the Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop should know. They take care of trees for a living and often reach the top the old-fashioned way.

“Arboriculture is a profession,” said Bear LeVangie, who founded WTCW with her sister, Melissa LeVangie Ingersoll. “It’s not a person with a pickup truck and a chainsaw who cuts trees.”

Fewer than 10 percent of tree-climbing arboriculturalists are women, and the efforts of WTCW recently caught the attention of network television. The CBS program “Mission Unstoppable” profiled the La Vangie sisters, along with WTCW lead trainer Rebecca Seibel, during a Nov. 18 filming session in the town of Onalaska.

The three women, all Holmen residents, demonstrated how to safely climb and descend a tree and use power tools to properly prune branches.

“Mission Unstoppable” airs Saturday mornings at 7 a.m. on local CBS affiliates and is part of the network’s Dream Team Educational/Informational programming block. Now in its third season, the show profiles women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) professions and aims to introduce adolescent girls to careers that have been traditionally dominated by men.

The program is hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and directed by Cosgrove and Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis.

“When young women watch our show, they think, ‘There’s a job I never thought I could do,’” said Ilana Gordon of Litton Entertainment, the show’s producer.

Founded in 2009, WTCW is a national female-led organization dedicated to teaching women how to climb trees with an emphasis on sustainable tree care and maintenance. WTCW has instructed nearly 1,000 women ranging from 16 to 74 years old.

“Our students are women who have a desire and an appetite to be out among friends and challenge themselves,” Seibel said.

Learning to climb is critical for an arboriculturalist because many trees can’t be accessed by a truck with a hydraulic bucket lift.

“There may be many reasons why a machine can’t access a tree,” Melissa LeVangie said. “Tree climbers need only a rope, a harness and their own safety equipment.”

The three women profiled by “Mission Unstoppable” are passionate about arboriculture and the role trees play in the ecosystem, ranging from the carbon dioxide/oxygen cycle to wildlife habitat to mitigating storm water runoff.

“My role as an arboriculturalist is to teach people about the magic of trees and what they do for all of us,” Bear LeVangie said. “They provide so much more than beautification.”

“Without trees, we don’t live,” Melissa LeVangie added.

The women appreciated the opportunity to promote their profession before a national television audience. Melissa Le Vangie said WTCW and the show’s producers were able to access a “fantastic location” near Holmen for filming. She said working with the show’s producers was “incredible.”

“They were very organized and very methodical,” she said.

Bear LeVangie said the “Mission Unstoppable” crew was “unbelievably gracious and friendly.”

“The experience was incredibly unique because we’ve never been filmed like this before,” she said.

“Mission Unstoppable” films nearly 90 segments per year, and producers anticipate the WTCW segment will air sometime in late winter or early spring.

Melissa LeVangie hopes the segment will encourage more women to enter science and outdoor fields. She said women who complete WTCW training gain both skills and confidence.

“Every person has left the workshop standing tall and feeling confident in who they are,” she said.

