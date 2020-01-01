New addiction treatment center opens in La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While much of the damage is concentrated in the state’s two largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane, rural pockets of the state are hardly immune.

In the Coulee Region, Vernon, Monroe and Jackson counties have seen a combined total of 27 opioid deaths since 2014.

“I think we’ll pull from Trempealeau, Monroe, Vernon … counties that don’t have providers that offer this kind of treatment,” Thompson said. She also noted that CleanSlate offers telemedicine for people who either can’t find an appointment time or can’t make it to La Crosse.

CleanSlate seeks to address not just addiction, but the factors that tend to cause it.

The center works with other local service providers to ensure that patients have food, housing and other key resources.

“The factors that lead to addiction are complex and personal,” Thompson said. “That’s why our centers provide comprehensive, individualized programs consisting of medication and behavioral therapy to address the specific needs of those with opioid addiction.”

People interested in receiving treatment at CleanSlate La Crosse can call 608-406-2250 or visit the center at 2635 Hemstock St. Walk-ins are welcome.

CleanSlate is typically open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Hours have been limited due to the holidays.

Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

