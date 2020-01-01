New addiction treatment center opens in La Crosse

La Crosse area residents who are struggling with opioid or alcohol addiction have another place to seek help.
CleanSlate, a national operator of addiction treatment centers, announced in December that it had opened a location in La Crosse — the organization’s 12th center in Wisconsin but first in the western half of the state.
CleanSlate provides outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction for men and women. The program was founded in 2009 in response to the opioid crisis both here and across the country.
“There are other treatment programs in our area, but what makes us different is that we’re all about putting the patient first,” said Lynsee Thompson, center manager for CleanSlate La Crosse. “We accept walk-ins. We don’t have a ‘three strikes and you’re out’ policy or anything like that. We really try to meet patients where they are.”
Thompson, who previously worked at the Unity House, a residential treatment center run by Gundersen Health System, said the local need is unfortunately high.
According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 839 opioid-related deaths in Wisconsin in 2018, including 18 in La Crosse County. Those numbers are up considerably since 2014, when there were 628 deaths statewide and six locally.
While much of the damage is concentrated in the state’s two largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane, rural pockets of the state are hardly immune.
In the Coulee Region, Vernon, Monroe and Jackson counties have seen a combined total of 27 opioid deaths since 2014.
“I think we’ll pull from Trempealeau, Monroe, Vernon … counties that don’t have providers that offer this kind of treatment,” Thompson said. She also noted that CleanSlate offers telemedicine for people who either can’t find an appointment time or can’t make it to La Crosse.
CleanSlate seeks to address not just addiction, but the factors that tend to cause it.
The center works with other local service providers to ensure that patients have food, housing and other key resources.
“The factors that lead to addiction are complex and personal,” Thompson said. “That’s why our centers provide comprehensive, individualized programs consisting of medication and behavioral therapy to address the specific needs of those with opioid addiction.”
People interested in receiving treatment at CleanSlate La Crosse can call 608-406-2250 or visit the center at 2635 Hemstock St. Walk-ins are welcome.
CleanSlate is typically open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Hours have been limited due to the holidays.
