New album raising money for marsh

A local record label is helping raise funds and awareness for La Crosse’s natural resources.

Momentous Records is teaming up with Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh on the release of Backwaters, the new instrumental music album by Mike Starling. The label is making the music available free to download for a limited time. In return, the group requests a donation to the Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh to help preserve local wetlands.

Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh will also be an integral part in the visual side of Starling’s new release. Marsh photography by John F. Sullivan and Roger Averbeck will be featured in the videos being produced for the album.

“John and Roger have spent many years capturing the beauty of the marsh and its wildlife, and we’re stoked to showcase some of their finest photography with my music,” Starling says. “It’s a natural tie-in since these new recordings were inspired by living here along the Upper Mississippi and our other local waterways. The La Crosse River Marsh is one of my favorite places to escape – I’ve spent a lot of time hiking and biking on the trails there.”