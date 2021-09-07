 Skip to main content
New Berlin man dead after motorcycle crash in Pepin County
A 58-year-old New Berlin man is dead after a Sept. 5 motorcycle crash in Pepin County.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle operated Michael Bartell was northbound on Hwy. N near Plum Valley Road when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve and left the roadway. He was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bartell wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

