A new bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers aims to help combat the human trafficking crisis by equipping bus and truck drivers to identify and report cases of forced labor or sexual slavery.
Assembly Bill 22, introduced in February by three dozen representatives of both parties, including Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, will require the Technical College System Board to include instruction on the recognition and prevention of human trafficking in the curriculum for commercial motor vehicle driver certification.
The bill will extend to all Wisconsin technical colleges that offer commercial motor vehicle driver education courses, as well as licensed private driver schools.
"The great thing about this bill is it shows we can be bipartisan in solving issues in the state of Wisconsin," said Evers, who calls the bill "a really important one."
"I feel really good about this effort," Evers said.
According to the International Labor Organization, up to 40 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking, making it a $150 billion industry.
From June 2017 to August 2018, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families confirmed 99 incidents of youth sex trafficking statewide. The number of unreported or unconfirmed cases is much higher.
Eleven states currently enforce some form of human trafficking education for those in school to obtain a commercial drivers license.
You have free articles remaining.
Currently, the Wisconsin Technical College System Board must include instruction on hazards pertaining to farm machinery, railroad grade crossings and animals on the highway, and the Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Technical College System, will develop the standard industry materials for the added human trafficking education component.
According to the text of AB22, the materials are to be completed by June 30, 2021.
Truck and bus drivers are in a unique position to intercept instances of human trafficking, as many transactions and recruits take place at rest stops, with transport of enslaved individuals frequently done along the highway system.
Training drivers to be vigilant in noticing and calling in suspicious activity, Evers says, helps law enforcement do their job, and he believes students, schools and police will welcome the additional education.
"There isn't anyone in Wisconsin who wants trafficking happening," said Evers, who notes Billings in particular has been "a real advocate around this issue."
Also pertaining in part to the combating of human trafficking, Evers signed Assembly Bill 52 this week, which allows homeless 17 year olds to utilize a shelter facility or transitional living program despite being a minor. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, one in seven reported endangered runaways in 2017 were believed to be child sex trafficking victims.
"We want them to be not only safe and warm in winter but safe from harm including trafficking," Evers says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.