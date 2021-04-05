New book details top Wisconsin wildflower hikes

“Many of these trails are perfect for families with children,” Bignell said. The trails run from a tenth of a mile to seven miles in length, with most only one to three miles long. His son Kieran hiked many of the trails with him.

“Wisconsin’s Best Wildflower Hikes” debuted at No. 1 on Amazon.com’s Wisconsin Travel Books bestsellers list for ebooks on April 1. It was released the same day as Bignell’s “Minnesota’s Best Wildflower Hikes,” which looks at more than a 100 trails in the Gopher State.

The pair are the latest in several bestselling hiking guidebooks Bignell has authored. Many of his books about Wisconsin hiking trails, including “Headin’ to the Cabin: Day Hiking Trails of Northwest Wisconsin” and “Day Hiking the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway” have hit No. 1 on Amazon.com lists during the past decade. His most recent guidebook, “Wisconsin’s Best Autumn Hikes,” for several weeks last year topped Amazon.com’s bestsellers list of Wisconsin Travel ebooks.