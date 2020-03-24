5 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County confirmed Tuesday

The La Crosse County Health Department reported five more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the local total of positive tests to 10.
The newest cases involve a man in his late 20s, who developed symptoms March 9 and was tested Monday; a women in her early 30s with U.S. travel history to a location with high incidence of the virus; a man in his late 70s who has mild symptoms and no fever; and two women in their late 30s to early 40s who are believed to be a direct contact to a previous lab confirmed case.
"We are finding mild symptoms are causing spread more than we previously thought," La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski said during a Tuesday press conference. "... so please take mild symptoms seriously."
It is not yet known whether any of these cases are due to community spread, Rombalski said. Should the La Crosse County Health Department's investigations turn up evidence of community spread, the public will be notified immediately.
The total number of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 457, with 8,237 negative results. There have been five deaths due to the virus statewide.
Rombalski during the press conference reminded people to stay home, which includes not rotating between households of relatives. Time outdoors is encouraged, Rombalski says, but only in the company of household members and away from public locations such as playgrounds. Social distancing, thorough hand washing, and sanitation remain imperative.
Addressing the shortage of personal-protective equipment and the increasing number of crafters looking to assist, Rombalski said she greatly appreciated their willingness to contribute but urged sewers to temporarily put their projects on pause.
"We don't yet have guidance on what type of masks work best and what the need is," Rombalski said.
Rombalski requests those who are willing to stitch and donate fabric face masks email covid19@lacrossecounty.org to be part of a coordinated response effort once an appropriate pattern and fabric, as well as a supply approximation, is determined.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 10 cases
-
5 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County confirmed Tuesday
-
Updated
Without strict action, Wisconsin could see 22,000 COVID-19 cases by April 8, officials say
-
Updated
More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' month-long 'safer at home' order
- 48 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.