5 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County confirmed Tuesday

The La Crosse County Health Department reported five more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the local total of positive tests to 10.

The newest cases involve a man in his late 20s, who developed symptoms March 9 and was tested Monday; a women in her early 30s with U.S. travel history to a location with high incidence of the virus; a man in his late 70s who has mild symptoms and no fever; and two women in their late 30s to early 40s who are believed to be a direct contact to a previous lab confirmed case.

"We are finding mild symptoms are causing spread more than we previously thought," La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski said during a Tuesday press conference. "... so please take mild symptoms seriously."

It is not yet known whether any of these cases are due to community spread, Rombalski said. Should the La Crosse County Health Department's investigations turn up evidence of community spread, the public will be notified immediately.

The total number of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 457, with 8,237 negative results. There have been five deaths due to the virus statewide.