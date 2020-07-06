New center is taking shape in Holmen
New center is taking shape in Holmen

Work continues on the new Boys & Girls Club/Holmen Area Community Center, which is scheduled to open Sept. 1.

The $3.5 million campaign goal is within $300,000 of completion.

Dave and Barb Skogen donated the former Festival Foods building on Holmen Drive and provided $5 million toward renovation.

The new center will include programming for all ages as part of the partnership among the Boys & Girls Club, Holmen Area Community Center and the School District of Holmen.

