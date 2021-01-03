New coffee shop a 'happy place' in downtown Sparta

Tammy Haldeman had dreamed of opening a coffee shop since she was a teenager. In September 2020, she and Jody Harr heard the building which had formerly housed Steph’s Cakes & Bakes was for sale.

It could be largely a turnkey business. They decided to go for it.

The result is Meraki at 119 N Water St. in downtown Sparta. When you step inside, you can see — and taste — that she’s stayed true to her roots. Haldeman grew up on her parents’ organic farm in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region, where they also had an antique shop.

Haldeman strives to source natural ingredients locally whenever possible. A 1960’s Hollywood Schwinn and a WWII typewriter add storied character to two of the storefront windows. A cozy fireplace, sofas and armchairs, vintage trunks and other antiques, cafe tables and chairs with a view of the creek below, are among the thoughtful details that add to the comfort found inside.

She says she feels extremely blessed to have her daughter, Jayda Berckman, nieces Becca and Macy Jenkins, and her boyfriend, Jody Harr, beside her in this adventure.

“This is our happy place,” Haldeman said. “I want to share that with people. We’ve opened Meraki as a place to relax, a place to connect.”