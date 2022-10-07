New Cub Scouts to experience first adventure

Families who are new to the Cub Scout program will experience their first Scouting adventure on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Fall Cub Camp event at Camp Decorah.

Boys and Girls in grades K-5 have been invited to join Cub Scouting in our area this Fall. Families can still join throughout the months of October & November and in future months thereafter.

Families visiting Camp Decorah on Sunday will participate in archery, BB guns, fishing, row boats, outdoor cooking, a nature hike, a compass course and more. The event goes from 1 to 4 p.m.

Families can find more information about getting involved in Scouting at www.beascout.org or by calling the Gateway Area Council at 608-784-4040