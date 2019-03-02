The creators of Dark La Crosse — the popular series by the La Crosse Public Library that features dastardly criminals and ghastly stories from the city's past — have partnered with the La Crosse Tribune on a new podcast.
The first episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, which debuts Tuesday on the Tribune's website, is about a 1935 jailbreak. Future episodes will run every other Tuesday.
Kelly Krieg-Sigman, director of the La Crosse Public Library, and archivists Anita Doering and Scott Brouwer first brought La Crosse’s dark stories to light about six years ago during downtown walking tours. After more than 1,000 people attended the the tours the first year, organizers created a trolley tour and an annual stage production at The Pump House Regional Arts Center.
“We have brought to light a story that really nobody has known about if they didn't live through it,” Brouwer said.
The stories, which are all at least 50 years old, cover everything from the city's red-light district and counterfeiters, to a double homicide and suicide, and murder over a pearl when La Crosse had an established pearl industry.
“The whole suite of programs is intended to be both educational and fun — and sometimes surprising,” Doering said, but residents and tourists are mainly intrigued by the mystery. “I think that they may come in expecting one thing, and then they're completely surprised about how things turn out,” she said.
“We can take what some might call pretty dry history … and make it a really fun, entertaining, educational and surprising product,” Brouwer said.
People are stunned to hear about La Crosse’s gruesome and twisted stories, Brouwer said, but they’re also amazed by how newspapers covered and sensationalized stories and how “the police investigations (of the past) would never fly today,” he said.
Brouwer scripts and narrates each Dark La Crosse Stories episode, and actors and musicians help bring the stories to life. Brouwer also gathered historic photos and newspaper clippings to go along with the recordings.
At the end of each podcast, listeners will get to hear about how the research for each story was conducted, something the stage productions don't offer, Brouwer said.
And the research continues, with 10 new stories being readied for tours and stage productions later this year.
One of more colorful people featured in an upcoming Dark La Crosse Stories episode is is George Brooks, a city resident who had a knack for training bloodhounds. He and his dogs assisted law enforcement in more than 3,000 cases.
"I mean the ultimate goal is always entertainment, obviously, but if we have the moment to teach people about somebody or something or some event or some industry in La Crosse or some historical event that happened here that was seminal in some sense, we like to do that," Brouwer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.