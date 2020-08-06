New director named for Holmen B&G Club, community center

Gullicksrud was working at the University of Colorado Boulder Athletic Department as director of stadium operations. Before that, he served as club director at the Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact a Boys & Girls Club can have on a community,” he said. “During my time at the Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club, I was able to develop so many great relationships with youth and families, which I really miss. I’m excited to be working for a Boys & Girls Club again and be able to build those relationships with the youth and families of the Holmen community.”

As the leader of the entire facility, Gullicksrud looks forward to working with the Holmen Area Community Center and the School District of Holmen to develop collaborative programs that will benefit the community.

“Collaboration is such a big component of running any successful program, and I look forward to working with both the School District of Holmen and Holmen Area Community Center,” Gullicksrud said. “I know we will be able to develop some really unique programs together that will benefit every member of the Holmen community, which is really exciting.”