New director named for Holmen B&G Club, community center

Brett Gullicksrud is the new director of the soon-to-open Boys & Girls Club in Holmen.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse is partnering with the Holmen Area Community Center and School District of Holmen to renovate the former Festival Foods store in Holmen.
The center is scheduled to open in September.
“We’re really fortunate to have Brett become a member of our team,” said Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. “His experiences in working with youth, managing facilities and developing partnerships have made him a perfect fit for this new Holmen Club and Community Center. I’m excited for the Holmen area to get to know him.”
Gullicksrud grew up in Eleva and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he earned a degree in Sport Management and spent summers working in the La Crosse community and interning with the La Crosse Loggers.
After spending time away, Gullicksrud is really looking forward to moving to Holmen. “My family and I are so excited to get back to this area, and being able to work for the Boys & Girls Club while living here, is a dream come true,” Gullicksrud said. “Holmen is a wonderful community, and I can’t wait to be a part of the positive impact it is going to have on the entire community.”
Gullicksrud was working at the University of Colorado Boulder Athletic Department as director of stadium operations. Before that, he served as club director at the Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.
“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact a Boys & Girls Club can have on a community,” he said. “During my time at the Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club, I was able to develop so many great relationships with youth and families, which I really miss. I’m excited to be working for a Boys & Girls Club again and be able to build those relationships with the youth and families of the Holmen community.”
As the leader of the entire facility, Gullicksrud looks forward to working with the Holmen Area Community Center and the School District of Holmen to develop collaborative programs that will benefit the community.
“Collaboration is such a big component of running any successful program, and I look forward to working with both the School District of Holmen and Holmen Area Community Center,” Gullicksrud said. “I know we will be able to develop some really unique programs together that will benefit every member of the Holmen community, which is really exciting.”
Though construction is on schedule for the September opening, Erickson said, “We’re not done yet!” Last summer, the Boys & Girls Club and the Holmen Area Community Center entered into a partnership to raise $3.5 million in order to bring this Club and Community Center to the Holmen area. To date, they still need to raise $150,000 in order to reach that fundraising goal. “We’re so close to that finish line,” said Erickson. “The Holmen area community is a special place, and I know this community will come together to see this project through. It’s always exciting to be able to serve more kids, but we can’t do it alone”
Dave and Barb Skogen, who donated the former grocery store and provided $5 million toward renovation, are campaign co-chairs.
“This is our gift to the Holmen area community, and we hope that this Center becomes Holmen’s crown jewel and hub of the community,” the Skogens said. “Our prayer is that you will annually support this Center with your time and resources. May you find the joy of giving.”
