Bike Trails (copy)

Upper Hixon Forest trails

A pair of new downhill routes have joined the roster of shared-use trails at the Upper Hixon Forest, offering riders of all ages a novel recreational experience.

The first one-way trails in the bluff top system, the intermediate and advanced trails, named Vadar and JeDi, respectively, will make their official public debut at 6 p.m. Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Tim Kabat and La Crosse Park and Recreation director Jay Odegaard.

Community members are invited to try out the trails on foot or by bike, with food trucks on site for dinner.

The near $100,000 project was a partnership between the La Crosse Park and Rec department and Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails. A roster of about 300 ORA volunteers will help maintain the new trails during monthly work nights. Like the trio of blufftop flow trails completed in summer 2018, the downhill specific gravity trails were built by Rock Solid Trail Contractors.

As biking continues to trend upward and La Crosse becomes a destination site for riders, the city has been looking to satisfy the desires of the community and tourists for “diverse trails,” says Leah Burns, outdoor recreation coordinator for the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department. Vadar and JeDi “offer a different rider experience,” she says, with users able to experience drops, jump berms and rock gardens, with alternate routes that bypass challenges for less experienced riders.

“We encourage everyone to come out and try them,” Burns says.

Outdoor Recreation Alliance awarded new trail accelerator grant

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

