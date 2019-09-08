A pair of new downhill routes have joined the roster of shared-use trails at the Upper Hixon Forest, offering riders of all ages a novel recreational experience.
The first one-way trails in the bluff top system, the intermediate and advanced trails, named Vadar and JeDi, respectively, will make their official public debut at 6 p.m. Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Tim Kabat and La Crosse Park and Recreation director Jay Odegaard. Community members are invited to try out the trails on foot or by bike, with food trucks on site for dinner.
The near $100,000 project was a partnership between the La Crosse Park and Rec department and Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails. A roster of about 300 ORA volunteers will help maintain the new trails during monthly work nights. Like the trio of blufftop flow trails completed in summer 2018, the downhill specific gravity trails were built by Rock Solid Trail Contractors.
As biking continues to trend upward and La Crosse becomes a destination site for riders, the city has been looking to satisfy the desires of the community and tourists for “diverse trails,” says Leah Burns, outdoor recreation coordinator for the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department. Vadar and JeDi “offer a different rider experience,” she says, with users able to experience drops, jump berms and rock gardens, with alternate routes that bypass challenges for less experienced riders.
“We encourage everyone to come out and try them,” Burns says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.