 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New effort launched to collect hand warmers, pet food for Ukraine

  • 0

Imagine you are cold and have every piece of clothing on that will fit. How would you feel?

“Warm Hands and Paws for Ukraine,” is a project to donate hand warmers and pet food to Ukraine. This can be a lifeline for those living in Ukraine.

This is a humanitarian effort to show the people of Ukraine that others care and want to help them stay in their dwelling during this conflict over their land.

This is a grass roots effort of people helping people. Local Kwik Trip stores (La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, La Crescent and Stoddard) will collect hand warmers and pet food in the month of February. Items will be taken to Chalice of Mercy/Gaylord Warehouse in the Twin Cities to be shipped to Ukraine. One pallet (600 pounds) will be shipped to Ukraine in 10 business days at a cost of $1,020 per pallet.

Sue Schultz, family and friends established a partnership with Kwik Trip and Chalice of Mercy to collect and deliver warmth to Ukraine. Chalice of Mercy is a 501 c 3 organization that has been delivering mostly medical supplies and clothing to Ukraine for over 10 years. Kwik Trip has a record of doing community collections/donations such as “Coats for Kids.”

People are also reading…

Cash donations can be made to ChaliceofMercy.org and their GoFundme page. Checks can be mailed to Chalice of Mercy, N13740 Fairview Road, Fairchild, WI. 54741

No electricity means cold, long, dark hours for families with no heat. Would you want to be in that situation in the winter?

For more information, contact Sue Schultz at 608-792-0931 or email ssschultz@charter.net.

The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks in a matter of months, following a decision by Germany to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. But how much difference could these Westerns tanks make in the war and how soon can they arrive in meaningful numbers?

At the only place in their village where they could find a strong mobile internet signal - a windswept hill on the barren steppe - Ukrainian fifth-grader Mykola Dziuba and his friends have built makeshift tent to serve as a remote classroom. "We sit here for around two or three hours, sometimes just for an hour," said Dziuba as the wind rattled the rickety structure. "When it got cold recently, it wasn't too great."

Chalice of Mercy honored Ukrainian soldiers and war survivors at the Ukrainian Christmas Dinner at Lilydale Dance Hall and Event Venue in Chippewa Falls.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In frontline hospital in Ukraine, Western tanks can’t come soon enough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News