A new exhibition, "Life is Art: Works by Connie Minowa" will run Oct. 11 through Nov. 8 at Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy, 129 Sixth St. S., La Crosse.
Gallery hours will be 5 to 8 p.m., and general hours at Fridays 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon or by request.
Proceeds from the show will be donated to the Earthology Institute, which provides resources and an action network to disseminate critical and practical tools for the advancement of human health, sustainability and the environment.
Minowa work focuses on "the deep emotional and spiritual realms of human existence in two-dimensional form."
Themes of her paintings and jewelry include the natural environment, philosophy and the human conditions of love, loss, hope and gratitude. Her work has been featured on NPR, the "Minnesota Parent" and the Wall Street Journal. Learn more about Connie by visiting connieminowa.com.
For more information about Fannin Counseling and Art therapy, visit fannincounseling.com.
