New federal conservation bill will help 'connect the dots' for Wisconsin and Driftless region

"I think the timing couldn't be better to start getting these funds back home to do good, as we're starting to emerge from this virus," Kind said.

"While we're battling this virus and trying to keep people healthy and safe, we also need to be thinking about how we're going to be rebuilding," he added.

The bill is expected to have a $1.1 billion economic impact on the Driftless region alone, Kind said, and create nearly 50,000 jobs, without spending taxpayer dollars.

But the bill won't just be beneficial in the virus's aftermath, officials said, and will help communities continue to cope throughout the pandemic.

"Thank goodness we have our natural resources and our outdoor recreation available right now, in the midst of this virus. It's something that we can get out and safely do," Kind said.

During the pandemic, Wisconsin's public lands have been used in massive numbers, Cole said, the state seeing an uptick in park passes and fishing licenses, and people from other states traveling to use our lands.

"With over 15,000 lakes, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and approximately 6 million acres of public land," Cole said, "it's no wonder outdoor recreation is one of the top reasons people visit Wisconsin."

"I think it's fair to say that the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act is quite simply the most significant investment in conservation in decades." Cole said.

