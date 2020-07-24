New federal conservation bill will help 'connect the dots' for Wisconsin and Driftless region

A landmark conservation act passed in the House this week that will permanently fund land and water conservation efforts across the country and help improve public lands.
And Wisconsin officials hope the funding will help string public lands together across the state and give local communities the resources they've been lacking to better develop natural spaces.
"Quite frankly, this is a legacy act. This is something that allows us to create a legacy to continue to connect the dots across the state," said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole.
The Great American Outdoors Act, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law, will funnel $900 million into public lands annually through the use of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and give up to $9.5 billion during five years to help backlogged maintenance needed at national parks.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund specifically uses moneys from oil and gas revenues, but has been tapped in years past. This bill will lock it down for uses specific to conservation.
Though the state is not known for its national parks, there are several nationally-recognized forests, parks and wildlife refuges in Wisconsin, which will now be able to address long-ignored maintenance.
But largely, this bill will free up resources for the state to buy land that could be used to better complete trails or parks, develop natural resources for public use and protect and enhance existing public land.
"We prioritize in-holdings that don't connect the dots within our natural areas," Cole said. "When these properties come up for sale, it's important for us to have an opportunity to purchase those."
"Cities, towns and villages across the state need the resources to connect their own dots," Cole said.
Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who is an original sponsor on the bill, says every county in Wisconsin has already benefited from the LWCF in years past. Cole says the state has completed more than 18 projects using more than $81 million from the fund.
Local municipalities will be able to continue tapping into these now secured funds through a grant process, and use it for things like buying city parcels to connect hiking trails or creating boardwalks along waterfronts and more.
"There's probably a ton of village presidents and mayors and council folks across the state who are jumping for joy because they now have a light at the end of the tunnel," Cole added.
Perfect timing
Some critics of the bill have denounced the massive spending while the pandemic wreaks economic havoc across the country, but local officials said that now is the perfect time.
"I think the timing couldn't be better to start getting these funds back home to do good, as we're starting to emerge from this virus," Kind said.
"While we're battling this virus and trying to keep people healthy and safe, we also need to be thinking about how we're going to be rebuilding," he added.
The bill is expected to have a $1.1 billion economic impact on the Driftless region alone, Kind said, and create nearly 50,000 jobs, without spending taxpayer dollars.
But the bill won't just be beneficial in the virus's aftermath, officials said, and will help communities continue to cope throughout the pandemic.
"Thank goodness we have our natural resources and our outdoor recreation available right now, in the midst of this virus. It's something that we can get out and safely do," Kind said.
During the pandemic, Wisconsin's public lands have been used in massive numbers, Cole said, the state seeing an uptick in park passes and fishing licenses, and people from other states traveling to use our lands.
"With over 15,000 lakes, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and approximately 6 million acres of public land," Cole said, "it's no wonder outdoor recreation is one of the top reasons people visit Wisconsin."
"I think it's fair to say that the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act is quite simply the most significant investment in conservation in decades." Cole said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.