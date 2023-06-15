The La Crosse Fire Department has opened its new Fire Station No. 2.

The facility, located at 1400 La Crosse St. next to the UW-La Crosse campus, houses three fire response vehicles and seven full-time firefighters. It includes improved locker rooms, showers and bathrooms, along with upgraded training and decontamination facilities.

It marks the first new fire station opened by the department since 1967. The building replaces the old fire station on Monitor Street that was constructed in 1956.

The station will also serve as the new fire department headquarters. The station will unify the department’s administrative personnel, who are now split between the Monitor Street station and La Crosse city hall.

Construction of the $7.3 million facility began in April 2022.

Crews from the station responded to 10 calls through June 15.

The fire department is planning an open house at the station sometime in mid-July and a virtual tour online.