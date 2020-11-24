New Fort McCoy leader welcomes chance to use Fort McCoy's 60,000 acres

He said the training schedule turned the corner in July when the Army Reserve conducted Operation Ready Warrior “with pretty small numbers of COVID symptoms.”

“We demonstrated we could train in a COVID environment,” he said.

Guthrie, an Alabama native, arrives at Fort McCoy with more than three decades of military experience. He began his military career in 1985, when he was commissioned as an Army second lieutenant. He received a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Alabama-Birmingham, a law degree and master’s degree in business/finance from Texas Tech and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

He has deployed with civil affairs units to Iraq and Afghanistan and recently commanded U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Guthrie said Fort McCoy is a unique military installation with just 500 active-duty military stationed on the post.

“The real difference is that you have very few permanently assigned soldiers here,” he said. “The bulk of the people who are here every day are civilians.”

He said Fort McCoy distributes an annual payroll of $180 million and has a $1.2 billion economic impact on the region.