New Fort McCoy leader welcomes chance to use Fort McCoy's 60,000 acres

Fort McCoy has lots of space, and Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie welcomes the chance to use it.
“You can do a lot of incredible live training here,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie sees opportunities within Fort McCoy’s 60,000 acres as he assumes his new command. On July 9, he was named Senior Commander at Fort McCoy and Commanding General of the Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division headquartered at Fort McCoy and Fort Snelling, Minnesota
Guthrie splits time between the two installations. He works closely with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss, who handles Fort McCoy’s day-to-day operations.
Fort McCoy, located in Monroe County between Tomah and Sparta, offers training opportunities matched by few other facilities, Guthrie said. That includes large-scale training maneuvers, convoy training, rail-loading training, helicopter landings and firing large weapons, such as mortars, artillery and machine guns.
“The biggest thing you can do at Fort McCoy that you can’t do at a local training area, is fire crew-served weapons,” Guthrie said. “You’ve got an impact area that you can actually fire into. You can only do stuff like that at a place like Fort McCoy.”
He also said Fort McCoy has sufficient space to recreate structures for urban combat training. He said the military would be “hard pressed” to conduct that kind of training anywhere else.
“Some of the urban training areas here are just phenomenal,” Guthrie said. “I couldn’t believe how big they were.”
The training areas are critical for the 88th Readiness Division. It commands 55,000 Army Reserve soldiers in a 19-state region with a focus on facility, equipment and soldier readiness.
“It’s a big enterprise,” Guthrie said. “We’re responsible for 250 facilities that comprise 10 million square feet.”
Guthrie said there are 12 other training sites in the 88th that cover a combined 18,000 acres. He said those sites are useful for allowing reservists to train close to home but often lack the space for the comprehensive training Fort McCoy provides.
Guthrie said COVID-19 tore a big chunk from Fort McCoy’s 2020 training schedule. He described the pandemic “as our most immediate environmental issue.”
He said COVID-19 struck as the fort’s peak training season — April through September — was set to begin. As a result, only 60,000 soldiers have trained so far in 2020, compared to 120,000 on a normal year.
However, Guthrie said training is back on schedule thanks to COVID-19 protocols. He said many of the precautions “are all the things that communities are asking people to do — social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands, use a hand sanitizer and practice good personal hygiene.”
He said the training schedule turned the corner in July when the Army Reserve conducted Operation Ready Warrior “with pretty small numbers of COVID symptoms.”
“We demonstrated we could train in a COVID environment,” he said.
Guthrie, an Alabama native, arrives at Fort McCoy with more than three decades of military experience. He began his military career in 1985, when he was commissioned as an Army second lieutenant. He received a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Alabama-Birmingham, a law degree and master’s degree in business/finance from Texas Tech and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
He has deployed with civil affairs units to Iraq and Afghanistan and recently commanded U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Guthrie said Fort McCoy is a unique military installation with just 500 active-duty military stationed on the post.
“The real difference is that you have very few permanently assigned soldiers here,” he said. “The bulk of the people who are here every day are civilians.”
He said Fort McCoy distributes an annual payroll of $180 million and has a $1.2 billion economic impact on the region.
Part of the impact is generated by construction as the base continually upgrades its facilities. He said barracks are being renovated and a range complex is being re-engineered. He also touted facilities linked to a “mission command training complex.”
“A few have been completed, and there are a few more that are in the process,” Guthrie said.
He said Fort McCoy has built a strong relationship with surrounding communities and that he has already talked with several local government leaders. He said the oft-repeated phrase “Minnesota nice” also applies to Wisconsin and that he’s fortunate to work with people in both states.
“I’ve never been in two places where the people are so nice,” he said. “It’s a great place to get to serve.”
