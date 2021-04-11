New Gundersen St. Joseph’s facility in Hillsboro recognized for design

Greater Madison InBusiness honored Gundersen St. Joseph’s new $33 million facility in Hillsboro with a Commercial Design Award.

The Best New Development or Renovation — Health Care award recognizes the adaptability and flexibility of the 65,000-square-foot critical access hospital and clinic on the edge of Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.

Judges recognized the design of the facility followed a recent trend of deinstitutionalizing hospitals and clinics by making them less intimidating and more inviting. They also praised the efficient design that maximizes space, the ability to adapt areas to meet the needs of various patients, and the co-location of the emergency room and inpatient wing to maximize staffing resources and keep costs low.

“What impressed me most about this project was the very generous use of natural daylight,” one judge noted. “The building was developed in a manner that allowed light and view to penetrate many of the spaces. The access to nature and natural light has been shown to be a positive influence on health and well-being.”