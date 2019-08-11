WATERVILLE, Iowa — A New Hampton man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident here Saturday.
Chad Dean Miller, 45, was traveling north on Highway 76 south when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and hit a ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle, according to Allamakee County sheriff’s deputies.
Miller was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, then transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Deputies continue to investigate.
