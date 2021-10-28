New hiking trails on Miller Bluff set to open Friday morning

New hiking trails are set to open on Miller Bluff on Friday morning, the city of La Crosse announced.

The trail system has been in the works for more than a year, and will create a new official access to the top of Miller Bluff in Hixon Forest.

The Miller Bluff Trail begins at the Hixon Forest parking lot, just off of Milson Court, and the map indicates it cascades uphill, through Milson and Stry prairies before reaching the overlook on the bluff.

In addition, a Bluff Pass Trail has been made, creating access to Miller Bluff from the start of Bluff Pass Road. Hikers can also access the Miller Bluff Trail at the end of Rim of the City Road, too, for a shorter trek.

"The Miller Bluff Trail and Bluff Pass Trail improvements provides a bidirectional hiking experience that is both sustainable and enjoyable for a broader spectrum of trail users," the city said in its announcement.

"The land is known to be well-used and highly desirable year-round by users due to its thick tree coverage, breathtaking overlooks and miles of trail to keep our community active and outdoors," it said.

The hike-only trails were designed by the Outdoor Recreation Alliance and constructed by Great Lakes Trailbuilders, the city said.

The city swapped land with a private property owner near Rim of the City Road earlier in the year to make room for the trail.

A grand opening for the trails will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29 in the Hixon Forest parking lot.

