New Horizons changes date for grief support group meetings

New Horizons has changed the dates of the grief support group, Bittersweet, for loved ones lost to domestic violence.

Bittersweet will now be offered Monday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting on Nov. 22 continuing through Dec. 27 virtually through Zoom.

In 2020, 58 individuals in Wisconsin were lost to domestic violence-related homicides leaving many friends and families behind them to grieve a tragic death that was completely preventable. This fall, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will be offering programming to the families and friends of those who were lost to this senseless violence through a six-week grief group, Bittersweet, beginning in November.

The aim of this program is to give individuals a supportive and nonjudgmental space to share their experiences and feelings and provide an opportunity to connect with others who have experienced a similar loss in their own lives. Additionally, structured programming will discuss techniques to assist them through their grieving process.

This group will be offered to a limited number of participants, and it is required that all attendees register by Nov. 15 with New Horizons Community Outreach Advocate, Karen, to ensure it is a proper fit for their personal experience.

For more information and to register, contact Karen at 608-769-2166 or at ra1@nhagainstabuse.org.

