New Horizons Outreach and Shelter will return to typical shelter methods for victims of domestic violence in the coming days.

Due to a lack of staff, the domestic violence shelter altered its shelter programming for June and July.

“Persons who were in imminent danger were provided shelter in alternative ways,” said Ann Kappauf, executive director of New Horizons. “It was different from what people were used to.”

All other services provided by the outreach center – such as counseling, support groups, education and advocacy – continued to function during the summer months, and will continue to operate as usual.

“Ninety percent of women who are homeless were abused,” Kappauf said. “If we can shelter one person, we consider that a success.”

Anyone who has experienced or witnessed domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or harassment can contact the New Horizons crisis line 24/7 at 608-791-2600 or 1-888-231-0066.