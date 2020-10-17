New Horizons hosting domestic abuse warning sign training for hair stylists, barbers

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers is inviting local hairstylists and barbers to take part in a “Cut it Out” training, designed to help salon owners and employees identify the signs of domestic abuse and direct clients in need to resources.

The free virtual training, being conducted by the PBA (Professional Beauty Association) Foundation’s CUT IT OUT: The Beauty Community Against Domestic Abuse program, will be held at dates and times compatible with the availability of interested registrants. Stylists and barbers who wish to attend a training are asked to call New Horizons at 608-791-2610, ext. 1309, or email ra2@nhagainstabuse.org.

According to the PBA, stylists, estheticians and make-up artists “are in the ideal position to recognize when something’s just not quite right with their clients.” Signs of distress may include bruises, cuts, self blaming tendencies, abrupt lifestyle changes or irregular behaviors.

“Salons are often one of the few places victims can safely and confidentially share that they need help,” the PBA says.