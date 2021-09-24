New Horizons hosting domestic violence program for legal professionals

New Horizons is encouraging local legal professionals to become advocates for domestic violence survivors with a new program this fall.

Being held 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. October 7, 21 or Nov. 4 at New Horizons, 1223 Main St., "Donuts, Coffee, & Collaboration" is an informational session for those working in the legal system, and will cover how to help local abuse survivors build a support and safety network.

According to New Horizons, 99% of victims of domestic abuse have also experienced financial abuse, and 75% report financial security was their primary reason for staying in the abusive relationship. Survivors seeking the services of New Horizons "need help in escaping their abuser and living a life free from fear of abuse (and) often need support in navigating the legal systems. Lack of financial resources create a large barrier in using the legal system to seek justice and protection."

Each session is limited to 10 persons, and will feature a presentation from New Horizons advocates on how legal professionals can assist clients with representation for family law cases, protective injunctions, custody cases, civil cases and other areas of law.

Pre-registration is required. Call Roseanne at 608-791-2610 ext. 1309 or email ra2@nhagainstabuse.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.