New Horizons hosting 'Galentine's Day Brunch' fundraiser

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will host a ”Galentine’s Day Brunch” fundraiser next month.

New Horizons

Presented by Pischke Motors, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Court Above Main, 420 Main St. Coffee and donuts donated by Linda's bakery will be served, followed by brunch from Serves You Right Catering.

The event will include a silent auction, raffle, gift bags, and a presentation from New Horizons staff and humorist Lisa David Olson. Coronavirus precautions will be in place. 

"Our community has shown us increased generosity throughout the pandemic, and we are so excited for this opportunity to show our supporters how thankful we are for their continued contributions and build up support for our future," said Sierra Lyon, development coordinator for New Horizons.  

Tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table of 10. Tables can be marked with business logos or a group’s name. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/nhgalentinesdaybrunch or by calling 608-791-2610 ext. 1305. All are welcome. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

