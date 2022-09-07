New Horizons hosting Stewards of Children Training

Thanks to support from Al Louis’ Musky Challenge through the Rotary Club of Downtown La Crosse, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will host a free training, Stewards of Children, to the community.

Trainings will be offered Thursday, October 6 from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Hamilton Elementary School and Thursday, November 3 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at the La Crosse County Administrative Center.

The Stewards of Children training from Darkness to Light is the only nationally available program that is scientifically proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change child-protective behaviors. Appropriate for any adult, this training will teach attendees to recognize, react responsibly, and take proactive steps against child sexual abuse.

Child sexual abuse is likely the most prevalent health problem children face, with the most serious array of consequences. In fact, 1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. This means that whether you work with youth, are a parent, or are simply a member of a community, it is highly likely that someone you know or care for has experienced, or is currently experiencing, child sexual abuse. It’s going to happen whether you are prepared to deal with it or not – unless you stop it from happening. And the good news, it can be stopped.

Attendees will learn to recognize, react responsibly, and take proactive steps against child sexual abuse. People of all professions, education, and backgrounds are encouraged to attend this training.

Lunch is provided free of charge.