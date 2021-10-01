New Horizons invites community members to view displays, wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and New Horizons is inviting community members to support survivors and gain awareness of the effects of abuse.

According to New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Domestic violence can affect anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation or socio-economic status.

This month, the Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem branches of the La Crosse County Library System will feature displays from "The Clotheslines Project," which shows the effects of violence on survivors. The lawn of New Horizons La Crosse Outreach Center, 1223 Main St., will feature a display of 60 butterflies, one for each life lost to domestic violence in Wisconsin in 2020.

On Oct. 21, New Horizons encourages community members to wear purple and engage in conversations about domestic violence and how prevalent abuse is. More information can be found at nhagainstabuse.org.

If you are experiencing domestic or sexual violence, New Horizons offers free and confidential help 24/7. Call 1-888-231-0066 or text 608-667-9944.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

