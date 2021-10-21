New Horizons looking for Holiday Program sponsors

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers is looking for families to be sponsors for its Holiday Program, which provides gifts to people who have been supported by the shelter.

"Through the Holiday Program, our shelter residents and community families who have experienced domestic abuse are able to have some normalcy during the holidays through gifts donated by generous sponsors," New Horizons says. In 2020, the program provided 200 women, men, and children with gifts.

Sponsors in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties are needed for the 2021 holiday season and will be provided a specific list of needs and wants for the individual or family they are matched with. Sponsors can deliver gifts to the La Crosse Outreach Center, 1223 Main St., between Dec. 6-10. To sign up as a sponsor, email Jen at youth@nhagainstabuse.org or call. 608-386-6041.

In addition to or instead of sponsoring a family, community members can support survivors of abuse by making a direct cash donation to New Horizons, donating gift cards for grocery stores or gas stations, or hosting a Giving Tree for specific items that our clients need.

For more information on the program visit www.nhagainstabuse.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

