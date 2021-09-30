New Horizons observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Each year, in October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Oct. 21, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers is inviting the community to wear purple and start conversations that highlight the prevalence of domestic violence. This topic can be explored on New Horizons website, nhagainstabuse.org and through community displays.

At Onalaska, Holmen, and West Salem libraries, visitors can view a display of “The Clotheslines Project” that shows the effect of violence on survivors. In the lawn of New Horizons La Crosse Outreach Center, passersby can view butterflies representing the 60 lives lost to domestic violence in Wisconsin in 2020.

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic or sexual violence. Those seeking help may contact New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers crisis line at 1-888-231-0066 or by texting 608-667-9944.

New Horizons is provides services to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties. Through the direct services provided by agency advocates and an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children, survivors are empowered to rebuild their life free from danger and violence.

