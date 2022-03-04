New Horizons offers advocacy training

New Horizons will hold a four-part Advocacy Training via Zoom from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 25, April 26, May 2 and May 3. This training is held three times a year for those interested in growing their ability to advocate for people facing adversity, specifically abuse, in our community.

The training is designed to help our volunteers, interns, and community members understand what the organization does, what each advocate’s role is within the organization, and what each of their programs entail. Topics are presented by New Horizons staff that are actively working with victims of abuse, and trainees will have the opportunity to ask questions of advocates with over 10 years of experience working in the field. All attendees will be introduced to topics such as active listening, advocacy, crisis intervention, diversity, trauma-informed care, legal issues and so much more.

This program is perfect for those interested in learning about work in social services, being an advocate in the community for victims of abuse, and opening your mind to different ways of thinking. People of all professions, education and backgrounds are encouraged to attend this training.

Contact New Horizons volunteer coordinator, Doreen, for more information at 608-791-2610 ext. 1301 or volunteer@nhagainstabuse.org. To register visit www.nhagainstabuse.org/events/2022-spring-advocacy-training/.

