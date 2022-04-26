New Horizons to offer support group for survivors of domestic and sexual violence

This summer, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will offer programming to survivors of domestic and sexual violence through an eight-week support group beginning in June.

Support group will meet Wednesday evenings from 6 pm to 7:30 pm starting on June 1 continuing through July 20 at a location that will be disclosed to participants upon registering for the group.

The aim of this program is to give individuals a supportive and nonjudgmental space to share their experiences and feelings and provide an opportunity to connect with others who have experienced a similar trauma in their own lives. Additionally, structured programming will discuss techniques to assist them through their healing process.

This group will be offered to a limited number of participants, and it is required that all attendees register by May 25 with New Horizons Community Outreach Advocate, Ashley, to ensure it is a proper fit for their personal experience.

Children of adult attendees are welcome to attend a coinciding youth group during the same time with limited space available.

For more information and to register, visit www.nhagainstabuse.org/events/summer-support-group/ or contact Ashley at 608-791-2610 ext. 1208 or at ht@nhagainstabuse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0