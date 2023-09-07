New Image Women's Ministries is offering a study for women from 9 to 11 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13. The theme for the 10-week study will be "In ALL Things -- learning to Thank God in the Midst of Our Circumstances." This is a non-denominational study. Sessions are held at Christ is Lord Church in Onalaska. There is no charge for the study or for child care. Pre-registration is not necessary. For more information or for a brochure with more details, call Kristi Nelson at 608-790-4053.