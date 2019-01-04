New Image Ministries is offering a study for women beginning this Wednesday, Jan. 9, with sessions at 9 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. The theme for the eight-week study will be “It's About Time!” This is a nondenominational study and all women are encouraged to attend. Sessions are held at Christ Is Lord Church in Onalaska. There is no charge for the study or for child care. Pre-registration is not necessary. For more information or for a brochure with more details, call Kristi Nelson at 608-790-4053.
