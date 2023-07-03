When a passenger riding a wheelchair boards a La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility bus, the driver must leave their seat and manually secure the wheelchair.

That’s expected to gradually change.

MTU officials invited the public Thursday to view a demonstration of a new Quantum mobility securement system that has been installed in two of MTU’s 24 buses. The devices allow wheelchair passengers to secure the device themselves rather than wait for assistance.

“It’s very user-friendly,” said MTU operations manager Tim Koterwski. “It helps the passenger’s independence. They can do it themselves.”

The Quantum device allows a wheelchair passenger to enter the bus and have the wheelchair secured with the press of a button. Koterwski said it now takes drivers between 2 and 5 minutes to manually secure a wheelchair.

He said those minutes matter on a bus route.

“Our routes don’t have a lot of down time,” Koterwski said. “Those two minutes improve on-time performance.”

Koterwski said the new system is a safety upgrade since the wheelchair faces toward the rear. He said most bus accidents are rear-end collisions and that’s it’s safer for someone in a wheelchair to be pushed backward instead of toward the front.

Among those checking out the new system was Jeff Nylander, chair of the city’s Committee for Citizens with Disabilities. He said the Quantum system was on the committee’s agenda. He said seven of the nine committee members have disabilities and use city services on a regular basis.

Nylander appreciates that a wheelchair passenger should be able to access a bus with minimal or no assistance.

“It was a need that was brought up based on independence issues,” Nylander said.

Two wheelchair passengers who regularly ride La Crosse buses were generally positive about the change.

“There was a time when I would slip or slide,” said Jason Mickelson. “I like that it grips the sides, which is really nice.”

One disadvantage: Since the wheelchair faces backward, the passenger must let the bus driver know in advance where to stop, Mickelson said.

Andy White said he’s reserving judgment until he uses the system as part of a regular trip later this week. His early impression was positive.

“It’s very easy,” he said.

Nylander said the gradual approach by MTU is a good idea.

“This will give customers a chance to give input before retrofitting the entire fleet,” he said.

Koterwski said some MTU routes carry up to 20 wheelchair passengers per day. He said other municipalities have experience with the system, and he believes it will be accepted in La Crosse.

“It’s been around for a little while,” he said. “La Crosse is proud to bring it in.”